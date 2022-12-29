Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Tops $1.64 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $75.32 million and $1.64 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,576.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00600014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00250464 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00039321 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,828,918 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.