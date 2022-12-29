Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE TGT traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,287. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.