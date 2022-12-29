Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,474 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $145.80 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

