Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,461,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,124,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 219,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 870,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,395,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

