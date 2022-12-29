TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,270.00

Shares of TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,270 ($27.40) and last traded at GBX 2,270 ($27.40), with a volume of 8179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,225 ($26.85).

TBC Bank Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,747.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 425.43.

Insider Transactions at TBC Bank Group

In related news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,201 ($26.56), for a total value of £4,512,050 ($5,445,389.81).

TBC Bank Group Company Profile

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

Further Reading

