TC Bancshares, Inc. (TCBC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 on January 18th

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBC opened at $14.93 on Thursday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

