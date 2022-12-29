TC Bancshares, Inc. (TCBC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 on January 18th

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
TC Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of TCBC opened at $14.93 on Thursday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.
TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 16.07%.
TC Bancshares Company Profile
TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
