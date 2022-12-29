TC Bancshares, Inc. (TCBC) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 on January 18th

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

TC Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TCBC stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. TC Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Get Rating ) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.84% of TC Bancshares worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

