TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.99

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and traded as low as $32.19. TDK shares last traded at $32.23, with a volume of 25,794 shares changing hands.

TDK Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

