TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the November 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TechnoPro Stock Performance
Shares of TechnoPro stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.98.
About TechnoPro
