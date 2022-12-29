TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the November 30th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

Shares of TechnoPro stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Businesses in Japan, and Overseas Businesses. The company provides design development and R&D in a variety of technical fields through engineer staffing, project-type, and outsourcing, including machinery/electronics/semiconductors/LSI/ FPGA; embedded controls/data science/AI/sensing; RPA, ERM, and cloud; IT networking, business applications, system maintenance, and operation; and chemical/ biochemical.

