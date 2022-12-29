Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TLTZY. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.20.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 5,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $672.49 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 19.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.1092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 17.56%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.