Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

Temple & Webster Group stock remained flat at $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Temple & Webster Group has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

Featured Articles

