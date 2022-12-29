Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Bhaskar Rao Sells 2,161 Shares

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $75,699.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,813.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

