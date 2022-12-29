Terran Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $36.67 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Terran Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00009358 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

