Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco Trading Down 2.2 %

TSCDY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 222,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tesco

Several analysts recently commented on TSCDY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.52) to GBX 238 ($2.87) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

