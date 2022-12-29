Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Tesco Trading Down 2.2 %
TSCDY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.00. 222,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $12.47.
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.1297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDY)
