Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.48. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,829. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.07%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

