TFC Financial Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 23.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Zoetis by 18.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,250. The stock has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

