TFC Financial Management Decreases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TFC Financial Management lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 47.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,678. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.