TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 147.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $301,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,441,375 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $104,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,525,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $301,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,441,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.03. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

