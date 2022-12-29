TFC Financial Management Purchases 3,640 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TFC Financial Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,534,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.28. 8,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.76. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

