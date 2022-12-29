TFC Financial Management Sells 16,780 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TFC Financial Management lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,072,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 10.1% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $31,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $940,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,919. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74.

