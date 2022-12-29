TFC Financial Management Trims Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

TFC Financial Management lessened its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in New York Times were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New York Times during the first quarter valued at $327,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Times Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYT stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,418. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.11 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

