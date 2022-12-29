TFG Advisers LLC Buys 155 Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) stock opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $71.23 and a 12-month high of $123.97.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $636.31 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 7.00%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.671 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.