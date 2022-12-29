TFG Advisers LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $196.10.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

