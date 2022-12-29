TFG Advisers LLC Has $835,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CB stock opened at $219.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.20.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

