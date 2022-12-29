TFG Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 1.3% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

