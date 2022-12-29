TFG Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

NYSE LIN opened at $325.91 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

