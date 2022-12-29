TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 4,995 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 3.4 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

