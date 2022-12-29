TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.82.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $174.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

