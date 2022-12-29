TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein Sells 5,768 Shares

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total transaction of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,464.

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$136.91. 67,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,103. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$11.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$137.91.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

