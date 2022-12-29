TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,646,536 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $8.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 8,528.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.