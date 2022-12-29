TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the November 30th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TGI Solar Power Group Stock Up 11.8 %

TGI Solar Power Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,468. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

