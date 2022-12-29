Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Update

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 658,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

Shares of TBVPF remained flat at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Thai Beverage Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Thai Beverage Public Company Profile

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, fruit flavored drinks, and soft drinks; carbonated soft drinks, tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

