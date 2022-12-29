The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,225 shares during the period. AES makes up about 1.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AES worth $30,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,669,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after buying an additional 2,647,058 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of AES by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after buying an additional 2,556,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,252,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $28.96. 8,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,067. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -134.04%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

