The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 315.0% in December

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESCGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

AESC traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.15. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,609. AES has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 6.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

