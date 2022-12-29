The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 315.0% in December

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the November 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
AES Trading Up 1.1 %
AESC traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.15. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,609. AES has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45.
AES Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Stories
