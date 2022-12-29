The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Community Financial Price Performance

TCFC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. The company has a market cap of $223.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.78. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Featured Articles

