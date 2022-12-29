The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.67

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$92.67 and traded as high as C$93.65. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$93.17, with a volume of 70,459 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSG. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 66.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

