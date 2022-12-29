The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,874,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.38.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.87 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

