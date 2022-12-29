The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $234,576.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.34. 537,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,406. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

