The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,740 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 398.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.74. 34,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,020. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

