TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Up 46.8% in December

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 311,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 20,113 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,839.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,742,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,093.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,938 shares of company stock worth $14,204,124 and have sold 7,135 shares worth $36,787. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.9 %

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,447. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.67. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.