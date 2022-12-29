Threshold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.38 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $150.38 million and $2.14 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037151 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037491 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018857 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00226914 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024420 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01485647 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,270,769.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

