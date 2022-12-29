Threshold Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $150.05 million and $2.09 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01485647 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,270,769.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

