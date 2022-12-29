Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THUPY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SEB Equities cut Thule Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS THUPY traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.