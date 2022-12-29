Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 60.2% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $883,695.59 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $902.83 or 0.05438148 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00496232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.30 or 0.29402256 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02902831 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,780,576.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.