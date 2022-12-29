Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.81. 799,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,924,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.