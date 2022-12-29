Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 6,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 13,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the period.

