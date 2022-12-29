Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded down 0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching 35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765. Tingyi has a one year low of 27.19 and a one year high of 47.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.70 to $14.60 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

