Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS TMRAY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. 7,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349. Tomra Systems ASA has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $36.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TMRAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

