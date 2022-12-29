Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.00 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00012083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.84 billion and approximately $46.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.07814953 USD and is down -10.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $54,777,644.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

