Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Director Acquires $49,764.00 in Stock

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $128,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.